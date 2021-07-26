Monday, 26 July 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Skirt-ing the issue

ONE of our reporters was surprised to be invited on a 5km run while wearing sandals and a skirt in Wargrave at the weekend. 

She was visiting Wargrave Runners Open Morning at the recreation ground on Saturday to take pictures of the group setting off. 

When she arrived and asked if she was in the right place, a runner replied: “Yes, are you joining us?” 

Unfortunately, the sandals and skirt were not a good combination for running so she had to decline.

Maybe next time? 

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33