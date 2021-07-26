Skirt-ing the issue

ONE of our reporters was surprised to be invited on a 5km run while wearing sandals and a skirt in Wargrave at the weekend.

She was visiting Wargrave Runners Open Morning at the recreation ground on Saturday to take pictures of the group setting off.

When she arrived and asked if she was in the right place, a runner replied: “Yes, are you joining us?”

Unfortunately, the sandals and skirt were not a good combination for running so she had to decline.

Maybe next time?