Antiques valued at floral show

THE new chairman of the Binfield Heath Flower Show say he is excited to be bringing it back after a year’s absence.

The 72nd annual event, which takes place on the field opposite Holmwood in Shiplake Row, couldn’t take place last year because of coronavirus restrictions.

However, it will return on August 28 with a number of new attractions and a wider range of food and drink than before.

Former secretary Charlie Calderwell, who has taken over the chairmanship from Evelyn McQuater, says villagers are pleased that it is coming back.

The show is based around the flower competition, which is open to residents of all ages and includes many other classes including fruit and vegetables, photography, painting, baking and crafts.

For the first time, organisers are hosting a pop-up antiques valuation tent in partnership with fine art auctioneer and valuer Jones & Jacob, of Watlington.

Three of the company’s experts will be on hand to examine any items small enough to be carried by hand, including jewellery, china, glass, watches, paintings and ornaments.

The Royal British Legion will also be raising funds with a second-hand stall.

There will be a bigger dining area with food provided by Orwells restaurant, of Shiplake Row, and Cheesy G, which sells toasted sandwiches.

The Shoulder of Mutton at Playhatch will run the bar again and there will be the usual llama enclosures, ferret races and circus skills shows with Circus Sensible.

Mr Calderwell, who has been involved with the show for the past five years, said: “I’m pleased to say that preparations are going well as it’s a brilliant way to get outside and people always look forward to it.

“After the year we’ve had, and with some restrictions still in place, it will be healthy for villagers to let their hair down a bit.

“I’m very excited to be taking it forward, though it’s quite a daunting prospect in certain respects and I’ll be pleased to get my first year done and under my belt.”

The show opens at midday and admission is £4 for adults or £2 for senior citizens and children aged between six and 15. Family tickets with up to two children are £10 and there is free parking on site.