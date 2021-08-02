Monday, 02 August 2021

Lock theatre

TWO outdoor theatre performances will be held at Goring lock this weekend.

Mikron Theatre will perform A Dog’s Tale, which explores the history of Crufts, at 7.30pm tomorrow (Saturday) and Atalanta Forever, the true of story of a women’s football team in post-war Britain, at the same time on Sunday.

Tickets must be pre-booked at www.mikron.org.uk

