Challenge returns

THIS year’s Thames Path Challenge, which finishes in Henley, will take place on the weekend of September 11 and 12.

Participants can walk, jog or run up to 100km on the footpath from Richmond to the finish line in Mill Meadows.

They can take part for a personal challenge or in aid of one of the event’s partner charities, which include the British Heart Foundation and Macmillan Cancer Support.

There will be covered rest stops en route with recovery areas and medical and welfare tents offering free food and drink.

There will also be a shorter 10km challenge on the Sunday, setting off at either 10am or 10.30am with a barbecue meal afterwards.

This follows a loop to Aston and back via the Thames Path along the Henley Royal Regatta course and then back through Remenham.

There is also a 2km walk for children, who will receive a goodie bag at the end.

For more information, visit ultrachallenge.com/

thames-path-challenge