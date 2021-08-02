Monday, 02 August 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Challenge returns

File picture from the Thames Path Challenge 2019

THIS year’s Thames Path Challenge, which finishes in Henley, will take place on the weekend of September 11 and 12.

Participants can walk, jog or run up to 100km on the footpath from Richmond to the finish line in Mill Meadows.

They can take part for a personal challenge or in aid of one of the event’s partner charities, which include the British Heart Foundation and Macmillan Cancer Support.

There will be covered rest stops en route with recovery areas and medical and welfare tents offering free food and drink.

There will also be a shorter 10km challenge on the Sunday, setting off at either 10am or 10.30am with a barbecue meal afterwards.

This follows a loop to Aston and back via the Thames Path along the Henley Royal Regatta course and then back through Remenham.

There is also a 2km walk for children, who will receive a goodie bag at the end.

For more information, visit ultrachallenge.com/
thames-path-challenge

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33