Litterbug trail

A CHILDREN’S activity trail and quiz themed around litter-picking will take place in Goring and Woodcote.

The Litter Bug Detectives Trail, organised by South Oxfordshire District Council, will be set up on Gardiner recreation ground in Goring and on Woodcote village green from August 9 to 30.

Participants can collect answer sheets and pencils by emailing waste.team@south
andvale.gov.uk

