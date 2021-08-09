Women can wear trousers at regatta

WOMEN can now wear trousers at the Henley Royal Regatta — but only with a blazer or a jacket.

The traditional dress code for women is a dress or a skirt with the hemline below the knee and for men it’s a lounge suit or trousers with a jacket or blazer.

However, regatta organisers have updated the code for this year.

Sir Steve Redgrave, chairman of the regatta, said: “We have been asked for a number of years if we could look at the ladies’ dress code because times have changed.

“Even though we see ourselves very much as a traditional event with a traditional way of dressing, with the introduction of more women’s events in recent years, we felt that it was the right time to make the change.

“It is not a major change by any stretch of the imagination but we still see the regatta as an excuse to dress up like you would for any other celebration. If you see the regatta as a social occasion, as I do, people like to dress up and that is what Henley is all about — colour and celebration.”

The move has given a boost to women’s clothes shops in the town.

Julie Harif, who works at Cara in Duke Street, said women had been bringing in jackets to help them find trousers to match.

She said: “They go for plainer trousers with a bright sleeved jacket. I’d recommend a high wedge to go really well with a jacket and trousers — it’s very classy. The other thing selling is trousers that look like long skirts.”

Ailsa Meredith, a style advisor at Whistles in Bell Street, said: “You see women at the Met Gala who wear suits better than men.

“Some women don’t want to be typically dressed. Going in something unexpected is nice and a way to show your bold personality.”

Julie Colins, manager of Joules in Market Place, said: “I’m glad the regatta is keeping up with the times

“However, it is very smart and we are a very casual clothing store. Some of our dresses are suitable.”

A spokeswoman for Mint Velvet in Market Place said: “We think it’s the right thing to do and we have suits in as well as dresses this year.”

