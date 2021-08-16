Treasurer plea

THE organisers of the Gap Festival are seeking a new treasurer.

A replacement is needed for treasurer Colin Reeves, who is stepping down after many years’ service.

The role is voluntary and will require becoming a trustee of the charity, which runs the festival. Mr Reeves will stay on to oversee the handover.

Candidates should email Jane Dipple by August 31 at help@thegapfestival.org

The next festival is due to be in the summer of 2022.