Treasurer plea

Pupils’ busy year outside class in spite of pandemic
PUPILS at Gillotts School in Henley have enjoyed ... [more]
Monday, 16 August 2021
THE organisers of the Gap Festival are seeking a new treasurer.
A replacement is needed for treasurer Colin Reeves, who is stepping down after many years’ service.
The role is voluntary and will require becoming a trustee of the charity, which runs the festival. Mr Reeves will stay on to oversee the handover.
Candidates should email Jane Dipple by August 31 at help@thegapfestival.org
The next festival is due to be in the summer of 2022.
