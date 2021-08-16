Monday, 16 August 2021

Party on hold

A COMMUNITY celebration due to be held on Whitchurch village green next month has been put on hold.

The parish council, which was going to stage the event in lieu of the usual village fete, has postponed it because of uncertainty over the coronavirus restrictions.

One alternative could be a lunch celebrating the Queen’s platinum jubilee over the first weekend of June next year.

The council will discuss the issue at its next meeting on September 9.

