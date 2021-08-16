Summer of Play continues with fun day for children

A FREE fun day for older children and teenagers will be held at Sheepcot recreation ground, off Gatehampton Road, Goring, tomorrow (Saturday) and on Sunday.

Goring Mayhem, which starts at 1pm and will finish at about 5pm, will include a climbing wall, laser quest, circus skills workshops, croquet and other outdoor games.

It is part of the village’s Summer of Play activity scheme, which ends on Sunday next week. The parish council organised it to give villagers a chance to enjoy themselves and meet friends and neighbours again after the coronavirus lockdowns.

It also hopes to gather people’s views on a planned overhaul of Goring’s five green spaces, which also include Gardiner recreation ground, off Red Cross Road, Rectory Garden. off Manor Road, Bourdillon Field. off Wallingford Road. and the green at the end of Ferry Lane.

The scheme will end with a silent disco on Gardiner rec on Saturday next week followed by a breakfast picnic and tidy-up of the site at 10am the following day.

Other highlights include yoga sessions for all ages on Rectory Garden from 9am to 11am on Tuesday, archery on Bourdillon Field at 1pm on Thursday and a picnic on Gardiner rec at 5pm on Thursday.

Parish councillor Bryan Urbick said: “The scheme has gone incredibly well so far and we’ve had some amazing feedback.

“The rainy weather has affected attendance at times but people of all ages have braved it regardless and really enjoyed themselves.

“Residents have felt pretty cooped up over the last 18 months and this has really helped to bring the community back together after a very difficult time.

“We’ve already had some useful informal chats about improving the green spaces.”

For more information or to book spaces, visit goringparishcouncil.

gov.uk/summer-of-play