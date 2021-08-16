Pupils’ busy year outside class in spite of pandemic
PUPILS at Gillotts School in Henley have enjoyed ... [more]
Monday, 16 August 2021
A FREE exercise class is starting in Peppard.
Clean Well-Being is to run stretch and relaxation sessions outside Springwater Church in Blounts Court Road every Wednesday from 1.30pm to 2.30pm.
The class is on behalf of Sport in Mind, a mental health sports charity.
For more information, visit cleanwellbeing.com
16 August 2021
