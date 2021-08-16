Sculpture sales hit £50,000

A SCULPTURE show at Greys Court brought in sales of almost £50,000.

The six-week event, which ended on July 18, featured 160 sculptures by 29 artists.

It was the fourth exhibition at the National Trust estate organised by the Oxford Sculptors Group.

The money raised beat the previous record, set by the first show in 2017, by a few thousand pounds and provided a sizeable commission for Greys Court.

Victoria Hunt, from Middlesex, sold about £10,000 worth of birds and insect sculptures made from stainless steel cutlery.

She said: “Greys Court was a terrific venue. I’m incredibly grateful that the exhibition went ahead and met with such a great response from some lovely people.”

Wargrave sculptor Martin Lorenz said: “After losing out last year, there was some trepidation as to whether people would come so we were gratified by the number of people who did and went on to buy stuff.”

Organiser John Nicholls, a sculptor from Caversham, said: “As well as being such a sales success, I think this year’s show was our best ever in terms of quality and variety.

“There was a huge range of styles and materials which the public really seemed to enjoy. We had some lovely comments.”

Jennifer Green, from the National Trust, said: “After months of gradually re-opening the property, the exhibition was a welcome sign of brighter things to come and it really lifted the spirits of our visitors, staff and volunteers.”