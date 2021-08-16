Yard sale on estate

THE Gainsborough estate in Henley is to hold a giant yard sale next month.

The event on Saturday, September 4 is being organised by Paula Isaac, who is vice-chairwoman of the Gainsborough Residents’ Association, and fellow resident Sarah Cronin.

Mrs Isaac said: “This is an opportunity for the community to sell unwanted goods in their front gardens to local people.

“It is a great way to have a clear-out and prevent goods going to landfill or the local tip. We are hoping that if it is successful we can run it as a regular event and maybe other areas in Henley will organise their own community sales.

“It is open for anyone in Henley to come and have a look but we would ask people to walk wherever possible. If you require a vehicle to come and have a look, please use the car park at the bottom of Gainsborough Hill opposite Makins recreation ground.

“This is to ensure that people who live on the estate do not have access blocked and that people walking around are safe on the day.”

The sale will begin at 11am.