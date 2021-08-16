Monday, 16 August 2021

Soft play

A CHILDREN’S soft play centre in Henley remains open during the school summer holidays.

Under-fives are welcome at the d:two centre in Market Place on weekdays from 9.15am to 11.30am. The cost is £4 per child.

