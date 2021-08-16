Monday, 16 August 2021

Meadows work day

A WORKING party will be in Marsh and Mill Meadows in Henley on Wednesday, September 1.

Volunteers are asked to bring their own gardening gloves and refreshments.

While some of the work is strenuous, there are lighter tasks for people who prefer these. No previous experience is necessary and tools are provided. Tough clothes and stout and waterproof footwear are recommended.

You can park free at the Mill Meadows car park, beyond the River & Rowing Museum, for the duration of the session, which will run from 9.30am to 12.30pm.

To book your place, call Sally Rankin on (01491) 578633.

