Art and craft show

THIS year’s Whitchurch art and craft exhibition will take place at the village hall on the weekend of November 20 and 21.

The event was called off for the first time in its
48-year history last year because of the coronavirus pandemic but is returning now that restrictions have been lifted.

Exhibits will be judged and awards presented in the traditional way, although there will also be an online exhibition for three weeks afterwards.

Arts, crafts and photography on all subjects are welcomed and anyone from Whitchurch or Goring Heath parishes, including school pupils, can enter.

The theme for this year’s Joyce Voysey prize will be “new beginnings”.

