Celebrating long reign

THE Queen’s Platinum Jubilee will be celebrated as part of next year’s Gap Festival in Goring.

The event, which will take place from June 2 to 12, was created as a legacy project from the village’s Diamond Jubilee celebrations in 2012 so organisers want to repeat that gesture.

One option could be to repeat the street party linking Goring with Streatley, in which more than 4,000 people sat in a 1km line of tables between Goring station and Streatley crossroads.

There could also be another “major event” but the details have not yet been finalised.

The festival committee, which operates as a charity, is seeking volunteers and will put its ideas before the parish council in due course.

Anyone interested in taking part should email help@thegapfestival.org