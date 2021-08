PEPPARD WI will meet on Wednesday, September 8.

There will be a talk called “GP golden years” by Dr John Hasley.

The meeting at Peppard War Memorial Hall in

Gallowstree Road will begin at 2pm and visitors are

welcome.

For more information, call Irene Lindsay on 0118 947 8392 or Ruth Whitaker on 0118 972 2704.