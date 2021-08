TWO women are to host a poetry evening on Red Lion Lawn in Henley.

Author Sarah Bell and illustrator Nicola Sutherland will be on the riverside terrace on Tuesday from 7pm to 9pm.

Mrs Bell will be reading excerpts from her book, The Green Man and the Raven’s Quest, and Mrs Sutherland will be doing illustrations.

Tickets cost £11.37 from https://bit.ly/3CYm7hR