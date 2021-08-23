Farmers keen to show what they do

THIS year’s Henley Farm & Country Show will provide a major boost to farmers and the community as a whole.

That’s according to Peter Webb, chairman of the Henley and District Agricultural Association, which organises the event.

The show will return to the Henley Showground in Marlow Road on Saturday, September 11 after last year’s event was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Webb, who succeeded Andrew Ingram as chairman in March last year, said: “We didn’t want to miss another year. That would not be sending out the right message.

“We know we can put it on and we have to, even though we have had to do a very quick turnaround.

“Normally, as one show finishes, we start preparing for the next one but confirming it in June means it has been something of a sprint.

“The committee and show secretary Jo Taylor have been under a lot of pressure but they have come through it and we have put together a show that has something for everybody and we hope people will attend.”

Attractions will include four show rings, with the main one offering a range of attractions, including light trade driving, livestock, classic car and tractor parades, showjumping and a private driving class.

More than 150 classic cars and vintage tractors will be on display and the winning exhibitors will take part in a grand parade.

Mr Webb says farmers kept working during the pandemic and the show woud enable the public to better understand exactly what they do and the contribution they make.

“This is why we have things such as the sheep shearing — it’s about helping people to understand a little bit more,” he said.

“Most people who live here are surrounded by countryside so it is nice for them to learn about what happens here.

“Having things like the companion dog show also allows people to get hands-on rather than just coming and being a spectator.

“The equestrian show is quite large this year because other shows have been cancelled and on the social side, our members are looking forward to getting together again.”

Other attractions will include Richard Savory and his Sheep Show and gun dog, falconry and heavy horse displays. The giant tortoises from the Seychelles are also returning.

The sheep and cattle classes will include rare breeds and the organisers hope to have pig classes for the first time this year.

There will be a poultry tent with a large variety of chickens and ducks, a horticulture tent with experts available to answer gardening questions, a craft and shopping area and a food and wine market. The companion dog show will be accepting entries on the day.

Mr Webb, who lives in Lower Shiplake with his wife Louise, a midwife, said measures would be in place at the show to help halt the spread of coronavirus.

He said: “We have reduced the marquees which would normally have people inside standing shoulder to shoulder and the traders will have their own areas and their own gazebos.”

For more information, visit www.thehenleyshow.co.uk