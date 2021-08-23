Ramblers hosting village hall barbie

THE Henley and Goring ramblers group is hosting a summer barbecue at Nettlebed village club with a choice of four walks.

The event on bank holiday Monday (August 30) starts at 12.30pm with a nine-mile walk, the longest of the day.

Walkers can alternatively opt for a six-mile trek starting at 2pm, a 4.5-mile ramble starting at 2.15pm, or a three-mile walk starting at 3.15pm.

Each of the walks starts and finish at the club.

The first two are graded “moderate” while the last two are classed as “leisurely”.

Booking is strongly advised for the barbecue, for which a prepayment of £9 per person is required.

To book and pay, email petercstone99@aol.com, indicating which walk you would like to take part in and whether you prefer a meat, fish or vegetarian barbecue.

People attending the event are also asked to bring their own plates, cutlery, glasses and drink.

For more information, visit www.ramblers.org.uk/

henley-goring