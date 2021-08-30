Monday, 30 August 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Cream tea, naturally

THE Withymead nature reserve near Goring is hosting its last cream tea of the summer on Sunday afternoon.

The event is running from 2pm to 5pm at the reserve’s study centre, which is situated off the Ridgeway footpath between Goring and South Stoke.

Withymead spokeswoman Imogen Haig said: “Visitors can explore the 13-acre nature reserve and enjoy a cream tea too.

“Entry to the reserve is free and there is no need to book, though we welcome donations.

“The relevant covid-19 restrictions will be in place to help keep everyone safe.”

For more information, visit www.withymead.org

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33