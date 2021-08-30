Cream tea, naturally

THE Withymead nature reserve near Goring is hosting its last cream tea of the summer on Sunday afternoon.

The event is running from 2pm to 5pm at the reserve’s study centre, which is situated off the Ridgeway footpath between Goring and South Stoke.

Withymead spokeswoman Imogen Haig said: “Visitors can explore the 13-acre nature reserve and enjoy a cream tea too.

“Entry to the reserve is free and there is no need to book, though we welcome donations.

“The relevant covid-19 restrictions will be in place to help keep everyone safe.”

For more information, visit www.withymead.org