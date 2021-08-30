Monday, 30 August 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

No queue for Kew

THE bus service run by the Fish volunteer centre in Sonning Common will offer shopping and leisure trips next month. 

A £12 trip to Kew Gardens in London will take place on Wednesday, September 15 with a pick-up time of 9.45am and a return time of 3.30pm.

Trips to Tesco in Henley will take place on Mondays, September 6, 13, 20 and 27 and a trip to Waitrose in Henley will take place on Thursday, September 9.

There will be a trip to Henley farmers’ market on Thursday, September 23.

The minibus will pick up passengers from home at 9am and each trip costs £4 or is free with a bus pass.

A free trip to the monthly tea party organised by the charity at the village hall in Wood Lane will take place on Monday, September 13 with a pick-up time of 1.30pm and a return time of 4pm.

For more information, call Fish on 0118 972 3986 or visit www.fishvolunteer
centre.org.uk

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33