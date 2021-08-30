No queue for Kew

THE bus service run by the Fish volunteer centre in Sonning Common will offer shopping and leisure trips next month.

A £12 trip to Kew Gardens in London will take place on Wednesday, September 15 with a pick-up time of 9.45am and a return time of 3.30pm.

Trips to Tesco in Henley will take place on Mondays, September 6, 13, 20 and 27 and a trip to Waitrose in Henley will take place on Thursday, September 9.

There will be a trip to Henley farmers’ market on Thursday, September 23.

The minibus will pick up passengers from home at 9am and each trip costs £4 or is free with a bus pass.

A free trip to the monthly tea party organised by the charity at the village hall in Wood Lane will take place on Monday, September 13 with a pick-up time of 1.30pm and a return time of 4pm.

For more information, call Fish on 0118 972 3986 or visit www.fishvolunteer

centre.org.uk