Monday, 30 August 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Rehearsal day

THE South Chiltern Choral Society’s new term will start on Monday, September 6.

Rehearsals will take place at Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge School in Reades Lane, Sonning Common.

If you are interested in joining or for more information, call membership secretary Anne Farley on 07817 544532 or visit www.southchilternchoral
society.org.uk 

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33