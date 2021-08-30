Children learn life skills with holiday samba workshop

ELEVEN children took part in a samba workshop in Sonning Common.

Jammers, which was organised by Active Leaders, was held at the village primary school in Grove Road over four days.

It was designed to help the children develop confidence, leadership and social skills through music by learning about communication, safety and teamwork. They also planned their own workshop and samba performance for their families and friends. The workshop was led by Paul Stead, a professional musician who has been working in schools for 20 years, and Pip Marples, who has been involved in primary education and music for more than 50 years.

Mr Marples, a former headteacher of the school, said: “There is no greater gift than giving children the skills to enjoy and participate in music, which can last a lifetime.”

Mr Stead said: “This course has enabled even the shyest participant to have the confidence to lead. Each person who has taken part has developed skills they did not have before. It has been a great success and so much fun.” The pair were supported by Jack Thomas, a junior active leader, who played the drums.

He said: “I have loved having the opportunity to work at Jammers. The children have responded brilliantly and it makes me really happy to see them so enthusiastic.”

Penny Snowden, who founded Active Leaders, said: “I have always wanted to create a fun leadership course using music as the theme.

“Music always seems to promote movement and helping people be active is something I am passionate about. We would love to be able to make this course more widely available.”

Jammers, which was funded by the Government’s holiday activities and food programme, was the final event of Active Leaders’ summer holiday programme for children and families.

Mrs Snowden said: “Parents have told us this has made a huge difference to their summer and I have loved seeing the children having fun and running around. We hope that we will be able to continue this provision in the future.”