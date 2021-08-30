Monday, 30 August 2021

Big yard sale

THE Gainsborough estate in Henley will hold a giant yard sale next Saturday from 11am.

The event has been organised by Paula Isaac, who is vice-chairwoman of the Gainsborough Residents’ Association, and fellow resident Sarah Cronin.

Mrs Isaac said: “Residents will be selling unused items in their gardens. All are welcome to browse and grab a bargain or two.”

