Big yard sale

School supervisor revives campaign for skate park
A CAMPAIGN to build a skate park in Goring has
Monday, 30 August 2021
THE Gainsborough estate in Henley will hold a giant yard sale next Saturday from 11am.
The event has been organised by Paula Isaac, who is vice-chairwoman of the Gainsborough Residents’ Association, and fellow resident Sarah Cronin.
Mrs Isaac said: “Residents will be selling unused items in their gardens. All are welcome to browse and grab a bargain or two.”
30 August 2021
