Monday, 30 August 2021
THE Kidmore End parish picnic will take place at the playing fields off The Hamlet, Gallowstree Common, today (Friday) from 5.30pm to 8.30pm.
Residents are invited to bring a picnic while free strawberries will be provided by Local Veg. Drinks will be available from the bar at the cricket club pavilion. There will be games for under-fives.
30 August 2021
