Monday, 30 August 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Produce show

CAVERSHAM Horticultural Society’s autumn show will take place at Emmer Green Primary School in St Barnabas Road on Saturday, September 11.

There will be the usual vegetables, fruit and flowers classes as well as sections for cooking and handicraft and a children’s class.

Judging will take place from noon to 2pm and the trophy presentation will be at 4.15pm. Entry is free.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33