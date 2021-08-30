Reserve open

Monday, 30 August 2021

CREAM teas will be available at the Withymead Nature Reserve, near Goring, on Sunday from 2pm to 5pm, when it will be open to the public.

The 13-acre reserve by the River Thames has an abundance of wildlife including kingfishers.

Entry is free and there is no need to book. For more information, visit www.withymead.org

