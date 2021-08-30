Monday, 30 August 2021

Gillotts School ‘prom’

MORE than 100 pupils of Gillotts School in Henley attended an unofficial prom at Badgemore Park Golf Club.

The event was organised by two parents after the school cancelled the official celebrations because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The awards for most impressive entrance went to Ava Timms, who came on the back of a Harley-Davidson motorbike, and Morgan Lewington, who arrived on crutches following a horse riding accident.

Charlie James, Luke Morgan and Will Bonser won awards for coolest attire.

Casper Fearn and Starr Cheesman were named the cutest couple. 

Sonia van Kuijk and Kiera Green won awards for the most creative hairstyles.

The “dress of dreams” title went to Sophia Kent and Lila Taphouse. 

Neve Staines, Anna D’Souza and Madison Wakefield won the “Hollywood glamour” award for the most eye-catching attire.

Dranreb Teves, Marie Guthrie, Emma Edwards and Will Verran were named top dancers.

