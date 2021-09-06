The Toad show goes on despite torrential downpour

A TRAVELLING theatre company performed The Wind in the Willows in torrential rain.

The production by the Pantaloons took place outdoors at Gibstroude Farm in Crazies Hill, the home of Wargrave Parish Council chairman Dick Bush.

All the parts were played by just three actors, Tim Phelps, Alex Rivers and Emily Beach.

The 90-minute show was to raise money for the Wargrave Heritage Trust and more than 200 tickets had been sold.

The actors had just taken the “stage” when the downpour started.

Despite this, they carried on, changing their costumes between scenes. More than half the audience stayed, donning anoraks and sheltering under umbrellas. Graham Jones, a trustee of the trust, said: “The big talking point was the rain — it was positively biblical and coincided with the start of the performance.

“We had nice weather and then the heavens opened.”

The production of Kenneth Grahame’s famous children’s story featured songs including When the Toad Came Home.

Mr Jones said: “The show was extremely good and they carried on even though they were soaked to the skin.

“I really enjoyed the enthusiasm and the energy of the actors. It’s very hard to do costume changes when you are soaking wet and the audience was so much on the side of the actors. We were very impressed with them and we would want to get them back, ideally when it is not a monsoon.”

Mark Hayward, who wrote and producd the adpatation, said: “The Wind in the Willows usually features some messing about in boats but after our unique performance in Wargrave we could have probably used one to get home.

“It was by far the wettest performance of our tour but with so many hardy audience members eager to stay and see the animals’ adventures, our incredible performers rose to the challenge and carried on with the show.

“After all, as Ratty says in the book, ‘What’s a little wet to a water rat?’

“Halfway through the show, the rain thankfully stopped but I think the team are still wringing out their costumes now.”

The trust helps maintain and improve public buildings in the village.

Mr Jones said: “The show was partly to raise money for the trust because we have not been able to do that for two years.

“It will make a small profit but not a huge amount. We sold slightly more tickets than we had anticipated.

“We have a number of interesting and historic buildings in Wargrave. In their own right, they might not be outstandingly beautiful but they are important to the people of the village and they do take a lot of maintaining.”

Tickets were sold on the basis that refunds would not be available.

* Pictures in print and online courtesy of Tim Hodges.