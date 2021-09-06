Monday, 06 September 2021

Party day

THE Charvil village party will take place on Sunday from 2pm to 6pm.

It is being held on the playing fields at East Park Farm. There will be live music, a petting zoo, bouncy castles and face-painting. Entry is free.

The event was due to take place on July 4 but was postponed due to the delay in the easing of the coronavirus restrictions.

