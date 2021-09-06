Monday, 06 September 2021

Jazz concert

A JAZZ concert will be held at the Jubilee Pavilion in Gallowstree Common next Saturday (September 11). 

The programme will include songs from the Great American Songbook performed by Lea Lyle. 

All proceeds from the event will go towards the cost of future events at the venue off Horsepond Road.

The bar will be open from 6pm and the music will start at 7.30pm. 

Tickets cost £10 if  bought online at www.jumble
bee.co.uk/jpav or £12 on the the door by card.

