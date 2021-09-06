Monday, 06 September 2021

Parish picnic

A PICNIC for Kidmore End residents to celebrate the easing of the coronavirus restrictions was held at the cricket ground in Gallowstree Common on Friday evening.

There were children’s games and a tallest sunflower competition while free strawberries and cream were provided by Local Veg.

The event was organised by the parish council, Kidmore End Cricket Club and villager Jane Mather.

A full report and pictures will apear in next week’s Henley Standard.

