Parish picnic

New charity begins offering boat trips for disabled
A CHARITY that offers trips on the River Thames ... [more]
Monday, 06 September 2021
A PICNIC for Kidmore End residents to celebrate the easing of the coronavirus restrictions was held at the cricket ground in Gallowstree Common on Friday evening.
There were children’s games and a tallest sunflower competition while free strawberries and cream were provided by Local Veg.
The event was organised by the parish council, Kidmore End Cricket Club and villager Jane Mather.
A full report and pictures will apear in next week’s Henley Standard.
06 September 2021
More News:
New charity begins offering boat trips for disabled
A CHARITY that offers trips on the River Thames ... [more]
POLL: Have your say