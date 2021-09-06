New charity begins offering boat trips for disabled
GREYS village fete will take place at Greys Court on Sunday from noon to 4pm.
The traditional village event will feature a variety of popular stalls, a brass band and falconry display.
Food and drink will be provided by the Maltsters Arms in Rotherfield Greys.
Cash will be needed for stalls but a card machine will be available for paying the entry fee (adults £3, children £2, family £7).
