Successful show day

THE Chiltern Edge Horticultural Society’s autumn show took place at Sonning Common village hall on Saturday.

There were more than 200 entries and prizes were presented towards the end of the afternoon.

Sam Fooks won 11 first places, including best potatoes, onions and tomatoes, while Martin Hedges, from Emmer Green, won nine first places.

John Windass, vice-chairman and winner of the “Dish of any other kind of fruit” category, said: “We’re pleased with the positive feedback from the members and competitors.”

