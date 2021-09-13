Monday, 13 September 2021

Hot lunch

PEPPARD Lunch Club will meet at Peppard memorial hall in Gallowstree Road on Wednesday.

A cooked lunch will be served from noon to 2pm.

New members are welcome. For more information or if you’re unable to make the event, call Betty Butler on (01491) 681780. 

