Monday, 13 September 2021
PEPPARD Lunch Club will meet at Peppard memorial hall in Gallowstree Road on Wednesday.
A cooked lunch will be served from noon to 2pm.
New members are welcome. For more information or if you’re unable to make the event, call Betty Butler on (01491) 681780.
