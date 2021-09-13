Club restarts

THE youth club in Sonning Common has restarted after the summer holidays.

The club meets at Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge School in Reades Lane on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 6.30pm to 8.30pm.

Pupils from years 6 to 11 can attend. Entry costs £1 per session.

For more information, email Sunny Smithers on sunny.clubsc@gmail.com