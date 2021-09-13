Clooney’s a nice guy, says Debbie

CELEBRITIES enjoyed an event to launch a showbiz memoir written by film, television and theatre director Alvin Rakoff.

Movie star George Clooney and radio and television personality Debbie McGee attended the event at the Mill at Sonning on Wednesday last week.

Clooney, who lives in Sonning and McGee, who lives in Wargrave, attended the event to listen to Rakoff recalled stories from his directing career and the man who gave Sean Connery and others their big break. He has directed more than 100 stage, film and television productions during the course of a career spanning six decades.

The book, titled I’m Just The Guy Who Says Action, was published in paperback last month.

McGee, who will playing a physic in Peter James’s production of The House on Cold Hill at the Mill in February, posted on her Twitter account to say she had a “fabulous afternoon”.

She said: “Thank you for sharing Alvin AND I got to meet George Clooney, swoon swoon, he is one hell of a nice guy.”

Canadian-born Rakoff, who is married to the Mill at Sonning’s artistic and managing director Sally Hughes, writes about the BBC production of Rod Serling’s television play Requiem for a Heavyweight, which starred Connery and was broadcast 9in 1957 five years before he was cast as James Bond.

Actor Stephen Fry has praised the book, saying: “Alvin Rakoff is exactly who you want to find sitting next to you on a long train journey. The stories that pour from him are so gaspingly glorious that the journey will flash by. Rakoff has known and worked with all the legends, liars and loons in showbiz history and his recall is perfect.”