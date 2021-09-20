Henley Recovery Cafe

THE Henley Recovery Café will return to the d:two centre in Market Place on Friday, October 1 from 7pm to 9pm.

It is free to attend and the format is open house. There will be time to meet others in an informal setting with a meal and a short talk on a recovery issue followed by an open mic session and discussion.

These nights are designed to create a safe space for enabling and facilitating positive relationships.

We operate as an inclusive open house where people can be themselves and get support and encouragement from others in recovery.

From special guest Q&A sessions to film nights and theatre productions, our cafe evenings attract people from across the South-East, mainly because our complimentary (proper) coffee and cakes are amazing.

Thank you to all those who have donated food over the years and a special mention for Cook in Henley for continuing to support us with a very generous discount. The lemon cheesecake continues to be the firm favourite.

If you are not sure whether this is for you but are interested, please get in touch.