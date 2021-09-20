Singers in celebratory mood as new village choir holds first rehearsal

A NEW choir in Sonning Common has rehearsed for the first time.

Harmony, which was formed after the Nottakwire singing group was disbanded in November, was founded by Barry Wood, Clive Mills and Bernard Winnington.

Sixty-three members met at Peppard War Memorial Hall in Gallowstree Road for their first rehearsal with Anne Fairbrother, the group’s musical director.

Ms Fairbrother, who lives in Sonning Common, took over from West End actor Sam Peggs, who returned to London last month to appear in Les Misérables.

The singers were greeted by a large poster, drawn by choir member Sheila Noble, which read “Harmony” in colourful letters alongside two cartoon people singing.

There were also two rainbow coloured balloons shaped like stars on either side of the poster to celebrate the occasion.

The rehearsal started with some vocal warm-ups before Ms Fairbrother taught the choir Shake, Rattle and Roll by Bill Haley and the Comets, which they sang in the round. They then moved on to Lullaby of Broadway from the musical 42nd Street followed by Love Me Do by The Beatles.

After the rehearsal, members could stay for a chat over tea and cake.

Mr Wood, who lives in Stoke Row Road, Peppard, said everyone at the rehearsal was enthusiatic. “It went really well,” he said. “It’s tremendous what a positive experience can do for you.

“It’s great for the community as there are some lonely people around and it’s a great way to get them involved in things.

“We kept the windows open and made sure the hall was well-ventialted for those still a bit cautious about covid. Anne was also incredibly energetic. She has a great sense of humour and she’s sensitive to cater for us golden oldies — she is fantastic. She’s also able to go from the stage to the piano in about 0.2 seconds!

“The only issue we had was the electronics but we’ve sorted that and we’re in business.

“We are planning to use Sheila’s drawing on our letterheads and we’ll make a poster to put around the community and also Christmas cards.”

Mr Wood said there was a committee of 15 members, which would run the choir, including creating and registering its constitution in order to apply for grants. He hoped to recruit another 10 to 15 members.

The group now rehearses every Thursday at the hall with the doors opening at 1.20pm and singing from 1.45pm followed by tea and cake until 5pm.

For more information, call Mr Wood on (01491) 629982.