Fete returns but with fewer attractions due to covid

HUNDREDS of people attended Greys village fete despite fears it could have been cancelled for a second year.

The traditional event returned to Greys Court on a warm and sunny afternoon, having been cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The fete was so popular that at one point visitors were stopped from entering for about 20 minutes to enable people to observe social distancing.

Attractions included games such as welly wanging, splat the rat and ball in a bog, where competitors had to throw tennis balls into old toilet bowls.

There were stalls with jumble, books and toys, bakery sales a birds of prey display. The Goring and Streatley Concert Band played popular tunes throughout the afternoon. However, there was no face painting or wet sponge throwing for covid safety reasons.

The teddy bear zipline, where children choose a cuddly toy to slide down a wire from the Great Tower of the historic building, also had to be cancelled as the stairs up to the tower are crumbling.

Susan Hems, who chairs the fete organising committee, said: “To have a fete at all was a success. When we started planning after Easter, we thought, ‘Are going to get our fingers burnt again?’

“In the end we started to make some calls and everyone was so full of warmth about the whole thing and really wanted to help. It went really well and what luck to have such beautiful weather as we have not had a great summer. We were worried people wouldn’t want to come but it wasn’t like that at all. Everyone was just so full of enthusiasm.”

The only disappointment was an ice cream van due at the event broke down on the M25 on the way. “That was a bit of a shame given it was such a hot day,” said Mrs Hems.

Food and drink was provided by the Maltsters Arms pub in Rotherfield Greys, where landlord Gary Clarke has taken over since the last fete in 2019. He said: “It was a lovely day and nice for me to attend for the first time and see what it’s all about.”

Jemima Hume-Humphreys, of Henley Honey, had a stall with an observation hive for visitors to see the bees at work. She said: “The kids and the adults love it. I’ve been coming to this village fete for years. I’m pleased its back as it’s absolutely lovely.”

Henley town councillor Stefan Gawrysiak, who was the announcer, said: “It’s a quintessential village fete with all the simple fun of things like guess the name of the teddy and the number of sweets in the jar.”

Paul and Janice Galvin, from Caversham, attended with their children Linden and Carys. Mrs Galvin said: “It’s wonderful and supports local businesses. You can’t beat it.”

The fete raised £8,303, which will go towards the upkeep of the village hall and St Nicholas’ Church in the village.