Volunteers wanted to help run festival

THE organisers of the Gap Festival in Goring are appealing for volunteers to help ensure next year’s event runs smoothly.

A spokesman said: “Whether you have a passion for wellbeing, young people, or arts and culture, we’d love your help arranging a variety of daytime activities and events for our village venues and the festival marquee.

“Rest assured, we’re not asking you to run these activities and events yourself — unless you are able to — and you don’t need to volunteer on your own. If you have a friend or two that you could plan with, the more helping hands the better. Plus, our core festival organising team — all volunteers too — will be on hand to guide and advise along the way.

“The idea for these daytime events is that we showcase the best of our community and the amazing range of organisations and groups that exist locally.”

Next year’s festival takes place from June 2 to 12.

For more information on being a volunteer, email help@thegapfestival.com