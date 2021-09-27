Monday, 27 September 2021

School fun

A BACK to school event was being held at Kidmore End primary today (Friday) to celebrate the new term. 

The school in Chalkhouse Green Road was having a choir performance, music, a bouncy castle, raffle, bar, ice cream and a visit from the Bowler Meatballs food truck, which is owned by Jez Felwick, from Gallowstree Common.

