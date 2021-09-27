Children learn about home safety with fire station visit

CHILDREN were given a crash course in what it takes to be a firefighter.

Thirteen pupils from year 2 at St Mary’s School in St Andrew’s Road, Henley, made the trip to the town’s fire station in West Street.

They were welcomed by firefighter Michael Clarke who gave them an introduction to fire safety at home.

The children learned about the different emergencies that firefighters respond to, including water rescues and road traffic collisions.

They were shown all the equipment on the engine and had a chance to use a hose. They also tried “stop, drop and roll”, which is a simple safety technique to minimise injury in the event your clothing catching fire.

Teacher Marta Bakinowska said: “The whole class really enjoyed the visit and the children learned some important tips to keep them safe, from the basics of what to do if they hear a smoke alarm at home and how to raise the alarm to how to deal with your clothing being on fire and the importance of water safety.

“The fire crew were very generous with their time and we even had a visit from Drago the fire safety dragon.

“The fire crew talked to the children about what they do in their roles and explained that they cover so much more than people think.

“The class were impressed to learn that the protective clothing worn by the crew can stand 600 degrees and that the fire engine carries a total of 12 different hoses.”

The children are currently studying Guy Fawkes and the Gunpowder Plot before moving on to Bonfire Night later in the term.

Headmaster Rob Harmer added: “We are always looking at ways to bring the children’s learning to life and visits like these are so important as part of that process.”