Walk for TV appeal

A SPONSORED walk in aid of Children in Need will be held on Saturday, October 9.

Walker are Welcome Henley has organised the

3.6-mile walk, which starts and finishes at Idlecombe Farm in Turville.

There is adequate car parking available and you can start at a time of your choice between 11am and 2pm. Refreshments will available to buy at The Barn in Turville Heath about 2.1 miles into the walk.

The walk includes rough uneven paths, several stiles and some hills so good walking boots/shoes are essential. A rainproof jacket is advised in case of bad weather. Walkers will be provided with a map and there will also be marshals along the route at intervals of about 400 yards. At the end of the walk participants must check in at the desk.

Toilets will be available at the farm and The Barn.

Children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Dogs are allowed on the walk but must be kept on short (non-expanding) leads at all times.

To register, visit http://walkhenley.co.uk/2021

/09/17/countryfile-ramble-for-children-in-need

For more information, email Peter Stone on

petercstone99@aol.com