Monday, 04 October 2021

Christmas trees plea

BUSINESSES will be urged to sign up to Henley’s small Christmas trees scheme.

The initiative is run by the town council and the trees and white lights are supplied by SparkX, a specialist firm in Wendover.

Mayor Sarah Miller and town councillor Kellie Hinton will be visiting businesses to encourage them to take part.

Councillor Miller told a meeting of the council’s events sub-committee: “I think it is so important that each company has a tree outside their business.”

Nicci Taylor, the committee’s administrator, said the cost per tree would probably be about £45, up from £42.50 last year.

She said: “Hopefully, we are aiming for all the trees to be up the week before we turn on all the Christmas lights.

“The lights will be white and tasteful and will be better than Marlow — we put in a request that they have to be ‘Marlow-plus’.”

