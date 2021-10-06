Muddy good day for ploughing match

THE Henley and District Agricultural Association’s ploughing match returned on Sunday.

A total of 47 people competed at the 129th annual event, which was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It was held at Frizers Farm in Sonning Eye, on the Phillimore Estate, and attracted hundreds of people in the sunshine.

The day began with the traditional blessing of the plough by Rev Stephen Cousins, associate priest for the benefice of Benson with Ewelme.

The participants used both modern and vintage tractors as they competed in categories including reversible ploughs, vintage trailed and vintage amateur.

One was helped by two horses called Titan and Spartacus.

The entrants had between 20 minutes and four hours to finish, depending on the category.

Points were awarded for the firmness, uniformity and general appearance of the furrows and deducted for mistakes such as finishing the wrong way or going over their time limit.

The event also featured a shire horse display, a fun dog show, two fairground rides and food stalls. Spectators could also take tractor trailer rides.

Jo Taylor, secretary of the association, said: “It was a fantastic day, especially as we had such appalling weather the day before.

“It was a real joy to see people show up. I feel my job is really rewarding and worthwhile when I see lots of people having a great time in the sunshine.

“Due to covid there is an element of risk with putting on an event. I think we were very fortunate that after the trustees and directors made the decision to go ahead that it really paid off.”

The results were as follows:

The Greenmore Trophy & The Paddy Horler Plate Best Work by an area member for open class for match ploughs — 1 Chris Mead

The Charlie Belcher Perpetual Cup for open class for conventional ploughs — 1 Paul Hewson;

2 Tony Horler

The Michael Colston Perpetual Cup for reversible ploughs not more than five furrows —

1 Charlie Belcher; 2 Terry Sayer; 3 Melvin Stamp

The George Druce Perpetual Challenge Cup for work done by a vintage tractor-hydraulic —

1 Derek Yates; 2 P Butler;

3 Michael Davies

The David Sarney Perpetual Challenge Cup for work done by a vintage tractor trailed —

1 Graham Clifton; 2 Jim Wolton;

3 Gary Reynolds

The Arthur Aldridge Cup for work done by a vintage tractor amateur status: 1 Ollie Humphries; 2 Nick Emmett;

3 Jack Marcham

The McCloskey Cup for old grey Fergie class — 1 David Bailey; 2 Fred Griffin; 3 Rob Williams

Horse ploughing — 1 Paul Brook-Nolan with Titan and Spartacus

Christopher George Memorial Cup for best work by a Ferguson rractor: Melvin Stamp

Ron Vines Cup for best work by a young plougman aged 17 to 20 on day of the match — Ollie Humphries

Best work by a Young Farmers Club member — Jack Marcham

Drewitt Memorial Cup for best opening — P Butler

Michael Hunt Cup for best finish — Charlie Belcher

•More pictures from the ploughing match will be published in next week’s Henley Standard.