Classic show

I AM pleased to report that Goring Parish Council ... [more]
Monday, 11 October 2021
THE Chiltern Players are to stage A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens in Peppard.
The production will be at the War Memorial Hall in Gallowstree Road from Thursday to Saturday, December 2 to 4 at 8pm.
Tickets cost £9 for adults and £5 for children and are available from Occasions in Wood Lane or call the box office on 0118 972 2632 or visit www.chilternplayers.co.uk
11 October 2021
More News:
POLL: Have your say