Classic show

THE Chiltern Players are to stage A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens in Peppard.

The production will be at the War Memorial Hall in Gallowstree Road from Thursday to Saturday, December 2 to 4 at 8pm.

Tickets cost £9 for adults and £5 for children and are available from Occasions in Wood Lane or call the box office on 0118 972 2632 or visit www.chilternplayers.co.uk