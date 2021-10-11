Twice as good

A CHURCH in Sonning Common has split its youth group into two as it was proving so popular.

Adventurers meet at the Chiltern Evangelical Church in Grove Road on Saturday evenings every fortnight.

The group for children aged four to eight now takes place from 5.30pm to 6.45pm and the group for children aged eight to 13 is from 7pm to 8.30pm.

The dates for the rest of the year are October 16, November 6 and 20 and December 4 and 18.

Actitvities will include a games night, a treasure hunt, night walk and Christmas party.

For more information, visit https://cecuk.church/

whats-on/adventurers