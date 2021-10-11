Women hold village’s first art and craft show

THE first Hurley Art and Craft Show attracted more than 100 people.

The event took place at the village hall on Saturday and featured works by both amateur and professional artists living locally.

It was organised by a group of women who normally run the craft and produce show at Hurley fete in July. Artists paid £5 each to display their work and craft businesses paid £12. There was tea and coffee, cake and homemade jam on sale.

Main organiser Jenny Ramsay said: “We were delighted to do it this year for the first time and most of the artists are local.

“I’m absolutely thrilled because quite a lot of the artists have never shown their work before — they do it because they love it, not because they want to sell it or maybe they didn’t have the confidence to show their work before.

“We will donate some money towards the upkeep of the hall.”

Mrs Ramsay said the women would now consider holding the show every year.